Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for June 26 - June 28.

June 26:

Darren Fitzpatrick, 31, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to theft from a motor vehicle at Cinque Ports Street, Rye, on June 23. He stole a Tom Tom sat-nav, sunglasses and headphones worth £340. He was given a nine month conditional discharge.

June 27:

Robbie Green, 24, of Southwater Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place in South East London on October 13 2015. The court made a community order, with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and fined him £40.

George Harman, 18, of Elphinstone Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty. The offence took place at Hastings on June 9. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 compensation.

Joe Oliver, 42, of Marine Parade, Sheerness, Kent, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a police car at Wellington Place, Hastings, on June 9. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and resisting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £490 compensation.

Matthew Winbush, 49, of De Cham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman by calling her and sending her messages and letters. The offence took place at Hastings between September 30 2017 and March 22 2018. The court issues a restraining order and fined him £120.

Jack Hyde, 22, of Geary Place, Westfield, pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking a Ford Focus car, without the consent of the owner and causing damage to the vehicle. The offence took place at Hastings on September 10 last year. He was give a one year conditional discharge and banned from driving for one year.

Lee O’Brien, 32, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing a men’s shirt, worth £5, from Peacocks in Hastings, on April 15. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a security de-tagging device, from Peacocks, on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £5 compensation.

Joshua Browne, 20, of Maresfield Drive, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, on June 6, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 66 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 17 months.

June 28:

Darren Hellowell, 39, of Markwick Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being the driver of an Astra van which failed to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle at London Road, St Leonards, on March 10. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at the Conquest Hospital on the same date – and he admitted resisting a police officer and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 135 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 46 months and fined £100. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.