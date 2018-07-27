Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for June 28 to July 9.

June 28:

Tony Cunningham, 56, of Egerton Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of driving a Ford Transit van on Egerton Road, on November 13, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 20 months. He was ordered to pay £250 in prosecution costs.

Dean Elliott, 18, of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £150 from Jempsons at Battle on September 7 last year. He also pleaded guilty to stealing tools, worth £200, from Harts Green Cottages, Sedlescombe, on November 3. He pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle index plate from Woodhams Close, Battle on October 10 and to nine charges of dishonestly making off without paying for fuel at London Road, Hurst Green, Glyne Gap Service Station, Bexhill, and Boship Service Station, Hailsham, between September 18 and November 12. He was found guilty of entering a shed at Ponts Green, Ashburnham, on October 17 and stealing a Yamaha keyboard. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay a total of £250 compensation.

June 29:

Trevor Deeprose and Claire Larkin, of St James Road, Bexhill, were each fined £300 and ordered to pay £223.70 in prosecution costs, for failing to clear waste, rubbish and overgrown vegetation from their garden and failing to repair a front wall and window panes. The case was brought by Rother District Council and was proved in their absence.

James Robertson, 42, of Wilton Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on December 11 last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

July 2:

Marcus Seville, 23, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £250 damage to two CCTV cameras. The offence took place at Silchester Court, Silchester Road, St Leonards, on June 17.

He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a small hand axe - in a public place in St Leonards, on the same date. He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that the offences involved a vulnerable victim, who was partially blind. The court also made a restraining order.

July 4:

Daniel Lawrence, 30, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £487.20 damage to a glass window. The offence took place at St Leonards on January 1. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £487.20 compensation.

Jake Purnell, 28, of Preston Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a wooden door belonging to Optivo Housing Association. The offence took place Bexhill on April 7. He was fined £80.

Thomas Wilson, 22, of Kings Wood Gate, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on June 16. He was fined £166.

July 9:

Charlie Parris, 22, of Roundwood Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hastings on October 22 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation and £300 in prosecution costs.