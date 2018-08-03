Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for July 9 - July 18.

July 9:

A 17-year-old youth from St Leonards, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to taking a Honda car without the consent of its owner and to driving with no licence or insurance. The offences took place at Coventry Road, St Leonards, on March 8. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offending Panel for a six-month contract.

July 10:

An 18-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a knife) and to using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at White Rock Road, Hastings, on January 23. He also pleaded guilty to allowing himself to be carried in a BMW car that he knew to be stolen, on September 19 last year. The BMW was involved in an accident where damage was caused. He pleaded guilty to being involved in the handling of a stolen Nissan Juke vehicle and number plates at Hastings between October 24 and 28 last year. He pleaded guilty to allowing himself to be carried in a stolen Kia Rio car, which was involved in an accident at St Leonards, on September 15 last year. He pleaded guilty to entering a house at Ghyllside Drive, Hastings, on January 23 and stealing vehicle keys and property. He was sentenced to six months in a young offender institution and banned from driving for 21 months. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was the nature and seriousness of the offences.

July 16:

A 17-year-old St Leonards youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Rosemary Lane, Fairlight, on October 16 last year. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.

John Larkin, 31, of Willingdon Way, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing fragrances worth £96 from the Fragrance Shop at Priory Meadow, Hastings, on March 24. He also indicated a plea of guilty to attempting to steal fragrances worth £298 from Superdrug, Hastings, on the same date. He pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol, worth £96 from Tesco at Eastbourne, on June 30 and to stealing a Braun razor, worth £300, from Boots at Eastbourne on May 20. He was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of a pattern of offences of deliberate dishonesty.

July 18:

Richard Croyden, 54, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to dropping a cigarette outside Sainsburys Local, Station Approach, Hastings, on September 21 last year, in breach of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Jake Dadd, 25, of Brenchley Close, Ashford, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Vectra on Old London Road, Hastings, on June 29, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 92 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £320 and banned from driving for 23 months.

Ryan Robinson, 21, of Cornfield Terrace, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by visiting an address and leaving presents and a goodbye letter. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 29. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Nigel Torrance, 54, of Priory Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing a burger napkin and sauce, worth £1.09 from Spar stores, St Leonards on July 2. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to the lower window of a shop door, at Spar stores, St Leonards, on the same date. He was ordered to pay £210 in compensation.