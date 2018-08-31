Magistrates Court Results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for August 9 - August 17.

August 9:

Lewis Reynolds, 38, of Downey Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Malvern Way, Hastings, on July 18. He also pleaded guilty to harassment by sending a woman messages and making unwanted telephone calls, using abusive language between July 31 and August 9. He was remanded in custody for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

August 15:

Ivor Brinkley, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a fence at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, on July 28. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on the same date. The court made a community order.

Tia Diprose, 19, of Hartfield Meadow, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to breaching a non-molestation order by attending a property at St Leonards on July 26, and causing damage there. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Victor Holkham, 55, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at Wellington Place, Hastings, on June 9. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Matthew Neve, 18, of Broad View, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing £400 damage to a flat screen television. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 27. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £95 in compensation.

John Gorman, 50, of Hillside Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Honda vehicle. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 31. He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £80 compensation.

Dean Walker, 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at North Street, St Leonards, on July 31. He was given a two year conditional discharge and made the subject of a two year Criminal Behaviour Order which prohibits him from behaving in an anti-social manner and being drunk, or in possession of alcohol in a public place.

Anthony Lyell, 26, of Hereford Road, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Camber on July 27. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for one year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he put lives at risk and there was a crashed vehicle. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 30 months.

Zsolt Schalli, 34, of Station Road, Hendon, Barnett, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Sedlescombe Road, St Leonards, on July 28, while nearly twice over the drink drive limit. He have a breath alcohol reading of 68 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Yusuf Ulukurt, 35, of Southwark, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on April 20, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

August 17:

Maria Bellchambers, 46, of Quebec Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards, on March 10. She was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £40 compensation and £200 prosecution costs.