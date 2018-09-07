Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for August 20 - August 22.

August 20:

Liam Conway, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place on August 3 at Bexhill. He also indicated a plea of guilty to failing to report to a police station within three days, under Section 80 of the Sexual Offenders Act 1983, following release from a period in prison. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that the offence was so serious and due to his failure to respond to previous sentences and court orders.

Eric Walton, 50, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Wilton Road, Bexhill on July 28. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at park Road, Bexhill, on July 3 and to failing to surrender to court bail on July 18. He was remanded in custody until September 9 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

August 21:

Grant Searle, 27, of Chambers Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to taking a grey Mercedes vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving it dangerously on Hastings seafront, Battle Road, St Leonards, and Springfield Road, on June 8. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and insurance on the same date He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on September 11 and remanded in custody.

Thomas Thomas, 46, of Ridgewood Gardens, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Note on the A27 at Berwick, on October 17 last year, with no insurance. He was fined £113 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Harvey Heritage, 26, of Harbour Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on January 31. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £350 in prosecution costs.

August 22:

Damion Allen, 32, of West Hill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a white Mercedes vehicle on London Road, St Leonards, on July 19, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence and insurance on the same date. He pleaded guilty to being in breach of a suspended sentence imposed by an earlier court for being in possession of a knife in a public place. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on September 19.

Simon Carey, 28, of The Finches, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van on Links Road, Bexhill, on August 5, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £375 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Gary Boxall, 49, of Old Lydd Road, Camber, pleaded guilty to burglary in entering Antonio’s Pizzaria, at Old Lydd Road, Camber on August 7 and stealing £60 cash. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Canterbury Crown Court on March 15 for house burglary. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on September 19 and released on conditional bail.

Joe Bradley-Stopps, 24, of Bellfield Road, Pembury, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to sending text messages and a photograph, of a threatening nature, when prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order. The offence took place at Hurst Green, Etchingham, on February 8. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 days of unpaid work.