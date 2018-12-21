Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 19 - October 31.

October 19:

Nathan Garrott, 33, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Wellington Square, Hastings, on July 17. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Ashby Jones, 25, of Newts Way, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police, and being in charge of a Mercedes vehicle, while unfit to drive through drugs. The offences took place at Cornfield Terrace, St Leonards, on May 25. She had pleaded not guilty to both charges but they were proved in her absence. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned her from driving for 18 months. She was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

October 24:

Adrian Moon, 37, of Vale Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on September 28. He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it was a sustained attack with escalating aggression, danger of more serious injury when he pushed her through a window, previous convictions and the fact that it happened in a domestic setting.

Ricardas Rimeika, 35, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on London Road, on October 9, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 94 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order, fined him £1,500 and banned him from driving for three years.

Christopher Andrews, 32, of no fixed address, was found guilty of driving a vehicle on Sandown Road, Hastings, on August 26, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with nine penalty points. The verdict was proved in his absence.

October 25:

Jessica Reynolds, 35, of All Saints Street, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a BMW vehicle dangerously on The Bourne, Hastings, on July 15. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 15 months. She was ordered to pay £660 in prosecution costs.

October 26:

Jay Hitchman, 39, of Castle Hill Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill. The offence took place at Hastings on August 28. The court made a community order with a requirement of 280 hours of unpaid work, Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

October 29:

Amy McKenna, 32, of London Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of stealing laundry items worth £56.39, from Savers at Bexhill on May 1. The verdict was proved in her absence and a warrant without bail issued.

October 31:

Gary Betts, 35, of Springfield Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order made by the court. The offence took place at Hastings on October 13. He was fined £350 and magistrates issued a restraining order.

Patrick Reville, 53, of St George’s Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing food items worth £19.50, from Iceland at Hastings, on October 13. He also admitted being in breach of a six month conditional discharge for an earlier offence of shoplifting. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.