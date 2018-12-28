Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 31 - November 5.

October 31:

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

Stephanie Spears, 26, of Amherst Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession on a 20cm long kitchen knife in a public place. The offence took place at Alexandra Park, Hastings, on October 11. The court made a community order with a requirement of 70 hours of unpaid work.

Daniel Crowe, 46, of Selwood Villas, Hawkhurst, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a land Rover on the A21 at Etchingham, on October 16, while nearly five times over the drink drive limit. He have a breath alcohol reading of 172 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He admitted a second charge of being drink while in charge of a child under seven years old. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison. Magistrates also fined him £85 and banned him from driving for four years.

Luke Davey, 27, of Beaufort Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on October 12 while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Jo Edmunds, 31, of Victoria Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings, on October 14, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £250 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Ruslan Mushei, 31. of Ellenslea Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving vehicle on Eversfield Place, Hastings, on October 13, while over the drink drive limit. He a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £225 and banned from driving for 15 months.

November 1:

Stacey Anderson, 30, of Grove Park Road, London, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating and to stealing a handbag and its contents. The offence took place at Hastings on may 22. She was sentenced to six weeks in prison.

November 2:

Pauline Fensome, 50, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and causing him actual bodily harm. The offence took place at the Premiere Inn, St Leonards, on September 15. She pleaded guilty to a second charge of assaulting a man by beating, at St Leonards, on September 30. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence involved sustained repeated attacks using weapons in a domestic context aggravated by previous similar instances.

November 5:

Enamul Ali, 32, of Cherry Tree Close, St Leonards, was fined £80 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Robertson Street, Hastings, on April 4. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Carl Anderton, 36, of Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, was fined £80 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there, outside Hastings train station, on April 6. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Sarah Bennett, 29, of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, was fined £80 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there, outside Morrisons supermarket, Queens Road, on April 19. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Louise Collins, 40, of Prospect Place, Hastings, was fined £80 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, on April 17. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Billy Croden, of Saunders Way, Camber, was fined £80 with £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Wellington Place, Hastings, on April 19. The verdict was proved in his absence.