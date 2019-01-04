Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for November 5 - November 8.

November 5:

Ionut Dumitrescu, 31, of St Andrew’s Square, Hastings, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Queens Road, Hastings, on April 18. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Catherine Hull, 56, of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there outside Hastings train station on April 25. The verdict was proved in her absence.

William James, 45, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there outside the NatWest Bank at Havelock Road, Hastings, on April 25. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Joseph Kuna, 37, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there in Queens Road, Hastings on April 9. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Jordan Michelle, 34, of Queens Road, Hastings, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings, on April 9. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Harriet Shorter 24, of Murdock Mews, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Station Approach, Hastings, on April 11. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Ady Smith, 44, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £216 costs for dropping a cigarette and leaving it there at Queens Road, Hastings, on April 12. The verdict was proved in his absence.

November 6:

Luke Ogden, 30, of Wandsworth Road, London, pleaded guilty to taking a Toyota Yaris car without consent at Bohemia Road, Hastings, on September 22. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

November 7:

Aaron Cunningham, 26, of Heathlands, Westfield, pleaded guilty to harassment in that he sent a woman several abusive messages, including two intimate photographs, which he threatened to disclose. The offence took place at St Leonards between October 15 and 21. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours unpaid work.

Zoe Davies, 28, of Chain Lane, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, on October 20, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 microgrammes. The legal limit is £35 microgrammes. She was fined £260 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Hayley Mand, 35, of Denham Close, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to five charges of fraud, amounting to £1,870.71 in applying for a credit card in another name and dishonestly making false representation to obtain goods. The offences took place at St Leonards between June 30, 2017 and November 21, 2017. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Matthew Shoesmith, 35, of Mayo Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was of a grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at Bexhill on July 29. Magistrates issued a restraining order and fined him £600.

William Black, 65, of Markwick Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to intentionally touching a girl aged 15, in a sexual way, when she did not consent. The offence took place at Hastings on December 38 2017.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation. He was required to register with police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003, for a period of five years.

Lee Williams, 41, of Charlotte Green, Newport, Wales, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on October 7. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer on the same date. He was fined a total of £333 and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

November 8:

Victoria Langley, 38, of Dudley Cottages, Udimore, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, on August 14 with no insurance. She was fined £440 and her driving record was endorsed with eight penalty points.

Geoffrey Peacock, 30, of no fixed address, was found guilty of assaulting a woman. The offence took place at Hastings on September 11. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for custodial sentence was that it was serious and was aggravated as it was a domestic incident. He was ordered to pay £640 in prosecution costs and magistrates issued a restraining order.

Stephen Wolf, 19, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Clinton Crescent, St Leonards, on June 11, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for six months.

George Leigh, 24, of Alfred Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Battle on January 14. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours unpaid work and ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs.