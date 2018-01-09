Main road in Bexhill to be closed for resurfacing

A main road through Bexhill will be subject to overnight closures for seven weeks as a major resurfacing scheme gets under way.

East Sussex Highways is resurfacing the A269 in Ninfield Road, Sidley, with work beginning on Monday, January 22.

The route will be closed to through traffic from Hollis Street Farm to Elva Way during working hours of 8pm to 6am, with a signed diversion route in place, but will be open as normal outside these hours.

The county council said the resurfacing scheme is being carried out in two phases, with the first from Hollis Street Farm to Turkey Road and the second from Turkey Road to Elva Way.

Adjoining roads will be closed at their junction with Ninfield Road as crews move southwards along the road.

A section near St Mary’s Lane will not be resurfaced as a roundabout is planned for that location.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “We appreciate that the duration of this scheme on a major route will cause some disruption and we would ask residents to bear with us while the project is completed.

“Carrying out the work in the evenings and overnight will allow us to minimise the disruption to traffic, which will be able to circulate normally during peak hours.

“This is a road which carries a lot of traffic and as such suffers wear and tear. This scheme will allow us to provide a smoother, safer road surface which should last for many years.”

The diversion route will be via Wrestwood Road, Combe Valley Way, Queensway, The Ridge West, Hastings Road and Powdermill Road in both directions.