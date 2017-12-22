Major roadworks for busy Bexhill route

A busy road through Bexhill is close overnight for seven weeks as a major roadworks scheme begins in January.

From January 22, Ninfield Road in Sidley will be subject to overnight closures for seven weeks as a major resurfacing scheme gets underway.

The route will be closed to through traffic from Hollis Street Farm to Elva Way from 8pm to 6am each night, with a signed diversion route in place. The road will be open as normal outside these hours.

The scheme is being carried out in two phases, with the first from Hollis Street Farm to Turkey Road and the second from Turkey Road to Elva Way.

Adjoining roads will be closed at their junction with Ninfield Road as crews move southwards along the road. A section near St Mary’s Lane will not be resurfaced as a roundabout is planned for that location.

East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment Cllr Nick Bennett said: “We appreciate that the duration of this scheme on a major route will cause some disruption and we’d ask residents to bear with us while the project is completed.

“Carrying out the work in the evenings and overnight will allow us to minimise the disruption to traffic, which will be able to circulate normally during peak hours.

“This is a road which carries a lot of traffic and as such suffers wear and tear. This scheme will allow us to provide a smoother, safer road surface which should last for many years.”

The diversion route will be via Wrestwood Road, Combe Valley Way, Queensway, The Ridge West, Hastings Road and Powdermill Road in both directions.

People can report any issues or get full details of current and forthcoming roadworks online at www.eastsussexhighways.com, call 0345 6080193 or make contact on Twitter @esccroads