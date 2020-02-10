Man found dead at Pevensey Bay

The body of a man was found in the sea off Pevensey Bay at the weekend.

Emergency services were called and the deceased man is believed to have been a person who had been reported missing.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “Officers were called shortly after 4.30am on Sunday (February 9) due to concerns for the welfare of a man who had gone missing.

“HM Coastguard recovered a body from the water at Pevensey Bay around 7am.

“CPR was performed at the scene but the man sadly died a short time later at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”

A spokesperson at HM Coastguard said, “HM Coastguard was asked to assist at an incident at Pevensey Bay and coastguard rescue teams from Bexhill, Eastbourne and Birling Gap were sent. The search and rescue helicopter from Lydd was sent as well as Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat and the ambulance service.”