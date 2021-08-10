Man found dead in car near Battle

Marley Lane incident. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-211008-070542001

Sussex Police were called to Marley Lane around 5pm yesterday (Monday, August 9) due to reports of a man found deceased in a car.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue, a chemical response truck and the technical rescue unit were seen attending too.

The fire service said crews were supporting Sussex Police with an incident.

A spokesperson for the police said, “It was thought there may have been hazardous chemical substances in the vehicle, and the road was closed while specially-trained emergency services attended the scene.

“It was later confirmed that no hazardous chemicals were detected and there is no danger to the wider public.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.”

