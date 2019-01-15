Man had knife in Hastings town centre shop

A St Leonards man has been convicted for being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place in a Hastings town centre shop.

Joseph Smith 22, of Edinburgh Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 28.

Court news.

The offence took place at ESK, in Cambridge Road, Hastings, on July 4 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing an HDMI cable from ESK on the same date.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

