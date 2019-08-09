Man is seriously injured in ‘fall from height’ on Hastings seafront

A man has been seriously injured after a ‘fall from height’ on Hastings seafront this afternoon (Friday, August 9).

South East Coast Ambulance Service, Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance were all in attendance at the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were alerted to the incident about 3.28pm on Friday, August 9. Ambulance colleagues were also in attendance.

“A temporary road closure was put in place, however this has since been lifted.

“The man, believed to be in his 40s, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. There are no suspicious circumstances.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were already in attendance at a separate incident on the seafront, when the man fell.

The spokesman said: “At 3.01pm we sent three cars and three ambulances to Source Park, Hastings to attend three men having a medical incident.

“One of the men was taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment with breathing difficulties.

“During the incident a fourth man fell from height seriously injuring both legs and will also be taken to hospital.”

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “Hastings firefighters were called at 3.40pm to support police and paramedics. It is believed a casualty has fallen over a wall at The Source Park.”

Carlisle Parade was shut between Schwerte Way and Harold Place while emergency services attended the incident, but the road has since reopened.

Sussex Police has since issued a statement to say the three men initially treated on the seafront were all believed to be suffering from the effects of Xanax. To read more on that incident, click here.

The two incidents are not related, police confirmed.