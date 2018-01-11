Man stabbed in Bexhill

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the chest following a dispute in a vehicle in Bexhill.

The 34-year-old victim was a passenger in the rear of a grey Vauxhall Corsa that was parked in the turning circle at the end of Preston Road when there was an altercation between the three men that were in the car at about 1.30pm on Sunday (January 6). It is believed one of the men that was in the car has got out and made his way towards Sidley Street.

The victim later got out of the car having suffered stab wounds to the face and chest which required surgery in hospital and is now recovering.

Police said a 51-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 520 of 06/01.