Man who cycled from Hastings to China in brother’s memory is set for homecoming ride

A man who has cycled from Hastings to South East Asia in his brother’s memory will be returning to the town this weekend – and is calling on the public to join him for the final stretch of his journey.

Harry Wiseman set off from Hastings in March last year with the aim of cycling to Hong Kong to raise money for and awareness of CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), a charity that is dedicated to preventing male suicide.

He took on the epic adventure in memory of his brother Tom, who passed away suddenly in 2011, aged 21. Harry said: “Tom never got to travel the world, so I want to see it for the both of us.”

Harry has cycled through 20 different countries on his epic, 10-month journey, ending up in Laos in South East Asia. He will now fly back to Gatwick Airport, and cycle the last 60 miles back to Hastings on Saturday (February 2).

He is calling on people to join him for the last leg of his adventure from Bexhill to Hastings. Those who wish to take part should meet him at Bexhill Sailing Club at 4.30pm. From there, Harry will be cycling to the Hastings Arms pub in the Old Town for a small welcome home gathering.

Harry has been charting his progress online at https://wisemanstour.com/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/awisemanstour/.

Related stories:

From Hastings to Hong Kong: A cycle in brother’s memory