Man who drove car on Hastings road after taking cocktail of drugs jailed

A man who drove on a Hastings road after taking cocaine and cannabis has been handed an 18 week prison sentence and banned from driving for four years.

According to a court document, Bradley Bailey, 30, of HMP Lewes, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Old Harrow Lane, Hastings, on August 4, with cocaine and cannabis in his blood stream.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that the offences involved a cocktail of drugs and were aggravated by previous convictions.

