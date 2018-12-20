Man who drove on the A21 nearly five times over drink drive limit had young child with him

A man who drove a Range Rover on the A21 nearly five times over the drink drive limit will spend Christmas behind bars.

Daniel Crowe had a young child with him when he was arrested near Etchingham on October 16.

Crowe, 46, of Selwood Villas, Hawhurst, Kent, pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 31.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 172 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He admitted a second charge of being drunk while in charge of a child under seven years old.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison. Magistrates also fined him £85 and banned him from driving for four years.

They said the prison sentence was warranted due to the seriosness of the offences.

