Man whose head was pushed through Bexhill café window offers to pay repairs

A man who claimed his head was pushed through a café window while he was being ‘beaten up’ has offered to pay for the repairs.

During the early hours of Saturday morning (February 16), a window was smashed at Nanny Lils café, in Buckhurst Place, Bexhill, police said.

The incident was reported to Sussex Police at 7.10am by the owner Liza Davidson, she confirmed.

However, an hour later a man visited the café saying he had his head pushed through the window after leaving a nearby pub.

Liza added: “I can confirm that a man came in to the café at around 8.30am Saturday morning covered in blood with a swollen black eye (right side), stitches to eye and nose and said that he’d been beaten up after leaving the pub and had (his) head pushed through window in front door.

“He couldn’t tell me what had happened as he couldn’t remember.”

Police said they understood a man contacted the owner of the café admitting responsibility and offered to pay for the damage.

See more:

Video shows burglars armed with handgun breaking into Hastings house

Students require medical support after taking tablets containing synthetic opioid

Hastings man arrested on suspicion of online grooming