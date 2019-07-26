Many Bexhill OAPs would be affected by BBC licence fee

From: Gale Goddard, Park Avenue, Bexhill

I would like to thank all those from Bexhill, Battle and the surrounding districts who signed the Parliamentary petition to ‘continue to fund free TV licences for the over 75 in the future’.

The petition received 171,980 votes, and was therefore debated with two further petitions concerning the BBC in Parliament on Monday, July 15. The debate can be viewed on the ‘Parliamentary Petitions debated in the House of Commons’ site, or YouTube.

As a spectator I feel the whole matter has been turned into a political football with we, the old age pensioners, the ball. The proposition appears to have been side-lined with peripheral issues and hubris.

Many old age pensioners are disabled, some are lonely, many no longer drive a vehicle and some just enjoy retirement and isolation.

Whatever their situation, probably for the majority, their television is their window on the world.

Their company, their entertainment, their something to look forward to during the day, and a voice in the darkness in the evening. Is this the future for the elderly? A gradual diminishing of our privileges as we reach the end of our lives!

There are a high proportion of retired people in the area that this licence fee will affect, and plenty more daily approaching this levy.

The recent news that an ‘Outreach Team’ may be formed to visit pensioners in their own homes to explain why they have not paid, or cannot pay the licence fee, is frankly ludicrous, draconian, and somewhat comedic.

Are they to be the new ‘Men in Black’ ?

I live in hope that this ill thought out charge will be withdrawn soon. It does not seem to be diminishing in the public consciousness and disapproval.

With the BBC’s reputation at its lowest ebb, constant press stories, and three Parliamentary petitions questioning their behaviour, it does not bode well for their future in the modern age.