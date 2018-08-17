Mayor honoured by Bengali Forum

Bengali communities from Hastings and Rother came together recently to honour Bexhill Mayor Cllr Abul Kalam Azad.

Hastings and Rother Bengali Forum organised a reception party at Centre Stage, London Road, Bexhill.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of Hastings Bengali Forum Abdul Mukith. The meeting was presented by Shiblu Sadik.

A number of distinguished guests were present including councillor Zulhash Uddin (Mayor of Southborough town council Tunbridge wells), Councillor Alan Roberts (ex-mayor of Hastings), Councillor Gous Chowdhury, Councillor Rehnuma Hayder, Sheikh Osman (Imam of Bexhill Mosque), Abdul Karim and other community members.

Councillor Abul Azad said: “We worked very hard for the community and the people of Bexhill and wish to continue this in the future.

“I would like to thank Hastings Bengali Forum for organising this reception programme and special thanks to the chairman of the Forum and executive committee.

Chairman of the Forum, Abdul Mukith said: “I’d like to thank everyone who attended and helped make this event a success.”

Hastings Bengali Forum is holding a Summer Party on Monday August 20 at the White Rock Theatre, from 1.30pm - 4.30pm. There will be children’s activities, live music and light refreshments.