Met Office alert - more strong gusting winds to hit Sussex

Another Met Office warning has been issued for across Sussex today (Thursday January 4).

The yellow (be aware) warning is for more strong gusting winds until 7pm tonight.

Although the gusts are not forecast to be as strong as those brought in by Storm Eleanor on Tuesday night, they could still cause problems.

The Met Office says: “A spell of strong and gusty winds is expected to move eastwards during Thursday.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible.

“There is also the potential for some short term loss of power supplies.

“It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities exposed to these winds will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “The strongest winds will affect south-west England and Wales during the morning, moving east to reach eastern parts of England later in the afternoon.

“Gusts of 50-60mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts reaching 65-75mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west.”