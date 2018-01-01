Met Office releases New Year weather warning for Sussex

The New Year brings with it stormy weather as Sussex is warned to brace itself for strong winds and high tides.

A Yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office through much of Wednesday (January 3).

It said in a statement: “Strong and at times gusty winds are expected through much of Wednesday.

“Combined with a period of high tides, it’s likely that some coastal communities and routes will be affected by spray and large waves, whilst there is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, roads and coastal properties, along western and southern coasts.

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life, as well as minor property damage, from flying debris. There is a small chance of transport delays, route and bridge closures, and cancellations to public.”