Midsummer Fish Festival proves a sizzling success

The Midsummer Fish Festival enjoyed two days of glorious sunny weather at the weekend.

The Festival, now in its fifth year, was set up to promote Hastings’ Fishing Fleet and local produce.

There was real feel-good factor on the Stade as people sampled seafood dishes, sipped wine and locally brewed real ales and listened to live music over the two day event.

There were a number of activities, such as cooking demonstrations, craft activities for the children, a demonstration of net mending and free face painting.

The festival was opened, on Saturday morning, by Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden and attended by MP Amber Rudd, who commented: “It is always a pleasure to enjoy our local festivals, particularly on such a beautiful day. It is also fantastic to see so many local businesses out to celebrate the identity of our town.

“We are privileged to live in an area with such a full calendar of festivals and with such a vibrant community spirit. I look forward to continuing to attend our local festivities and celebrating our town’s culture.”

Deputy Hastings Leader Kim Forward said: “The Midsummer Fish Festival was introduced by Hastings Borough Council after the success of the Seafood and Wine Festival and Herring Fair and is part of a summer of great events on the Stade.

“It’s a celebration of local seasonal fish, food and drink producers, and great live music.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)