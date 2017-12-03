Minor injury in Heathfield collision

One person has received minor injuries in a collision near Heathfield.
Police were called to the two-car incident at 2.55pm today.
Vehicle recovery is underway but the road is not blocked.
A police spokesman said one person received minor injuries.
One person has received minor injuries in a collision near Heathfield.
Police were called to the two-car incident at 2.55pm today.
Vehicle recovery is underway but the road is not blocked.
A police spokesman said one person received minor injuries.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bexhill Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.