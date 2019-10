A 10-year-old boy from Hastings who went missing yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 16) has been found.

Beau Emerton-Smith was returned home by officers – having previously been reported missing – around 4.15pm this afternoon, but he went missing again around 20 minutes later.

However Sussex Police tweeted this morning (Thursday, October 17) to say that the youngster was found safe and well in the town later that night by officers who had conducted an extensive search for him.