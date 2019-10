A missing man from Bexhill has been found dead by police.

Officers searching for Robert Vidler were sent to Boreham Hill, near Ninfield, shortly before 11pm on Friday (October 4).

The 44-year-old had been reported missing earlier the same day, but was sadly found and pronounced dead.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and Mr Vidler’s family has been informed.

Details have been passed to the coroner for East Sussex.