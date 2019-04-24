Missing East Sussex woman found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police searching for a missing East Sussex woman have confirmed she has now been found safe and well. Kirsty Mayley, 32, had been missing since April 17. An appeal for her whereabouts was issued on Monday evening (April 23). Kirsty Mayley has been found safe and well Banned Hastings motorist charged with dangerous driving Hastings woman stabbed friend in 'Chucky' attack with kitchen knife, court hears