Missing man may be in Bexhill, police say

Sussex Police are concerned for missing man Joel Eldridge.

Joel, 29, was living in Coimbra, Portugal, but is believed he may have travelled back to Sussex, where he has family in Bexhill.

Officers are working closely with Portuguese police as Joel has not made contact with his friends or family since the middle of July.

He is white, 5’ 10”, of muscular build and with a shaved head.

If anyone sees Joel or believes they have seen him since July please report online or call 101 quoting 348 of 28/08.