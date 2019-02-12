More support for those in Hastings and Rother who are coping with the side-effects of cancer treatment

Hastings and Rother based charity The Sara Lee Trust has formed a brand new partnership with Look Good Feel Better, an international cancer support charity providing practical support for people struggling with the visible side effects of cancer treatment.

After the shock of being diagnosed with cancer, many people can be devastated by the challenging side-effects of their treatment, some of which can dramatically change their appearance and body image - loss of hair, eyebrows and eyelashes can be particularly difficult to cope with.

SEE ALSO: New lease of life for Hastings Old Town shop

Kerry Evans, Services Manager for the Sara Lee Trust, said: “We are delighted to be working with Look Good Feel Better who offer beauty workshops and masterclasses to teach people how to manage some of the visible side-effects of their cancer treatment in a practical and positive way.

“To be able to offer these services to people in Hastings and Rother, we are asking trained beauty specialists to volunteer their time and expertise to help with simple skincare and make-up skills. By volunteering just a few times a year, you could really make a difference to someone’s life.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer, call 01372 747500 or visit www.lookgoodfeelbetter.co.uk/volunteers.

Sara Lee Trust aims to improve the lives and well-being of people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through the free provision of counselling support and creative and complementary therapies.

See also: Potholes more of a problem than ever with nearly one million reported last year

See also: {https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/hastings-mp-amber-rudd-admits-that-universal-credit-is-linked-to-huge-surge-in-food-bank-use-1-8806542 Hastings|MP admits huge increase in food bank use is connected to Universal Credit}