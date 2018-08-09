Morgan has close shave for charity

Nineteen year old local girl Morgan Kelly braved the shave to part with her hair to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her brother.

Morgan, from Little Common, took on the challenge at the Sovereign Light cafe in Bexhill, where she works.

Morgan Brave the Shave 2 SUS-180708-095040001

Morgan raised an impressive £1,500.40.

She explained: “This was in memory of my late brother Ronan who passed away in 2005 from this dreadful disease.”

Morgan donated her hair to Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes real hair wigs for children undergoing cancer treatment.

She said: “I have been extremely lucky to have huge support from my family, friends and the owner of the Sovereign light cafe and the old bathing station Stella Brennan Wright as well as the customers.

“Unfortunately the weather was dreadful on the day but I was so lucky to have a big turn out to support me.

“Our family friend Nikki Hill who works at Dolls house in Eastbourne donated her time to shave my hair.

“I have managed to raise £1,500.40, which includes giftaid this is through online donations and the generosity of people filling the collection boxes.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to everybody who came to support me, who donated and who shared my donations page.

“And a massive thank you to the owner of the Sovereign light cafe and the Old Bathing Station. Stella supported me by letting me place donation boxes out on both premises and let me carry out my Brave the Shave at the Sovereign light cafe.”