Motor homes don’t need to pay to park in Bexhill, but should the council start charging for this?

From: S. Hack, Collington Avenue, Bexhill

Do the people of Bexhill realise the main reason the seafront is packed with motor homes, caravans, etc, most of the year round and why a number of them park up for the winter?

You need to look up TripAdvisor. People have commented that if you go to Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex, you do not have to keep feeding money into the parking machine all day.

‘Because it’s free parking.’

There are cafés, toilets, lovely clean beaches and prom. You can sit on the lawns provided and have picnics and relax. This goes viral round the world. All this for nothing, while we, the people of Bexhill, pay the bills.

We really do need the council to sort a place for the motor homes to park up and to pay the realistic costs all other seasides charge for these facilities, before there are charges for car parking for the local people.

The home owners who have paid good money for the privilege of having a sea view must be desperate for our council to get this sorted.

Our council need to get the real problems sorted before punishing us, the people of Bexhill on Sea, for the lack of forethought.