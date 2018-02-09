MPs continue campaign for major improvements to A21

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd and Bexhill and Battle’s MP Huw Merriman joined forces with Parliamentary colleagues this week to ensure the improvement of the A21 is a key priority.

Responding to Whitehall’s consultation on future investment in England’s strategic road network, the MPs wrote to Roads Minister, Jesse Norman MP, to stress the strategic importance of the A21 to the south east.

They said they made clear their ambition to see a modern dual carriageway over the entire length of the road.

Other co-signatories were Greg Clark, MP for Tunbridge Wells, Sir Michael Fallon, MP for Sevenoaks, and Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling.

Along with Mr Merriman and Ms Rudd, they form the MP representatives of the A21 Reference Group, which for a number of years has campaigned for improvements to the A21, including the recently opened Pembury to Tonbridge bypass.

Mr Merriman said: “I have made campaigning for improvements to the A21 one of my top priorities since being elected. The A21 is a key strategic route for the Bexhill and Battle constituency. It urgently requires upgrading to dual carriageway to make it more resilient, safer and to improve the lives of the constituents whose communities are divided by the route at Hurst Green and Whatlington.

“I am confident that by working with my colleagues on the A21 Reference Group we can achieve this.”

Ms Rudd said: “The A21 is the main road serving our communities. It is vital people can enjoy safe, reliable and quick journeys on this route. Good progress is being made on delivering improvements but I am clear further investment is needed to continue to tackle congestion and reduce the rate of accidents. Neighbouring MPs, local authorities and stakeholders are united in this view, and we are working together to secure these enhancements and deliver the goal of seeing a fully dualled A21 all the way between Hastings and the M25.”