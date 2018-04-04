Music auction to back Beatles Day

A rare print of John Lennon is one of the prize lots in a celebrity auction this Sunday (April 8) in aid of Beatles Day.

The auction, run by a professional auctioneer, will take place at 5pm in the White Rock Hotel, next door to the White Rock Theatre Beatles Day venue.

Beatles Day organiser Pete Prescott said he was very excited by the autographed DVD’s, CD’s, photographs and unique items received;

Chart toppers Jack Savoretti, Imelda May, Melanie Chisholm (aka Mel C from The Spice Girls) The Stereophonics, Billy Bragg, Richard Hawley Robert Vincent, Turin Brakes and actress Anita Dobson, comedians Jo Brand and Frank Skinner have all contributed.

From the USA; the legendary Carole King has autographed a DVD, with CD’s from renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and blues and country stars Bonnie Raitt, Beth Hart, Eric Bibb and Beth Neilson Chapman. Plus photographs from Robert Cray and two poster sized of rockers ‘Pantera’.

Pete highlighted items of special interest to Beatles fans; a limited edition print of John Lennon from a private collection and from the famous Beatles concert at Shea Stadium in 1966, a montage of photographs with a professional display board and vinyl recording.

Maintaining a Beatles Day tradition is a bottle of House of Commons whiskey autographed by the serving Prime Minister, there are tickets for an international Polo Tournament and what will undoubtedly be a popular lot, Hastings RX Shantymen will come to your house to sing.

Payments for successful bids are settled by cash or card at the auction. More information at www.hastingsbeatlesday.org.uk.

