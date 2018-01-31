National Youth Theatre Discovery Day Fun, free, informal insight into theatre making

Young people who may be thinking about a future treading the boards, but are not sure how to go about it, should consider heading down to the De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) for the National Youth Theatre (NYT) Discovery Day on Thursday, February 15, 11-1pm. The free introductory workshop in ensemble theatre is led by professional theatre director Louisa Beade. It is the perfect opportunity for those aged 14-25 to gain a fun and informal insight into theatre making and demystify the NYT’s auditioning process (which takes place at DLWP on March 24). Followed by a Q&A, find out all about the industry and the organisation.

Booking is essential. Book online at www.dlwp.com or call the DLWP Box Office on 01424 229111.