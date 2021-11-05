Fire breaks out at Hastings home
A fire broke out at a house in Hastings yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 4).
Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:56 am
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were sent to the scene in Farley Bank just after noon.
Firefighters spent several hours tackling the blaze.
A spokesman for ESFRS said: “We were mobilised yesterday to a house fire in Farley Bank, Hastings, at 12.05pm.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet and 1-in-7 foam to tackle the fire.
“Four crews attended and remained at the scene until 4.30pm.”