Naughty dogs in the frame at the Hastings True Crime Museum

Naughty dogs were brought to justice at the True Crime Museum on Sunday when the Hastings attraction took part in National Dress Up Your Dog Day.

Owners who dressed up their dogs for the occasion were rewarded with free admission to the attraction.

Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings.

Dogs enjoyed complementary treats and lined up for pictures on the ‘Mug Shot Wall’

Museum curator, Joel Griggs said: “Our attraction has proved popular with dog owners, especially as many neighbouring businesses are also dog friendly, such as the White Rock Hotel and Mungos Cafe.

If you are looking for an alternative Valentine’s Day event in February, the museum is holding a special Date Night event with ‘Love and Death’ tours and free bubbly on offer. For more on the True Crime Museum and its forthcoming events, visit the website at: www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk.

