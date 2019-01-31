New Bexhill business will create employment says Mayor

exhill Mayor Cllr Azad was honoured to open a new Bexhill branch of Commercial Vehicle Contracts in Sackville Road last week.

The Sussex based company is an established independent provider of business van leasing solutions

Cllr Azad said: “I would like to thank James and the rest of the team for inviting me down to officially open the branch .

“It is great to see a new company moving into the area, providing not only vehicles services for our businesses and residents but also providing much needed employment opportunities for the local people. I would like to wish them every success.”

