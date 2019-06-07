New Bexhill councillors support local homeless man

From: Mary Prothero, Manor Road, Bexhill

On my way into Sainsbury’s, off Town Hall Square, I spotted a gentleman lying in the ‘tunnel’. I asked him if he needed anything and he said he was ‘starving’. I, of course, provided him with some food and drink. I asked him where he was sleeping and he told me ‘on the beach’. The day before it had been raining! No doubt, most of us were secure and dry in our homes.

I decided to visit the Town Hall (where I happily worked for seven years) to see whether there was anything that could be done for this homeless man.

I happened to see Cllr Lynn Langlands, a lovely lady I know from the past.

I mentioned my concerns about ‘F’ to Cllr Langlands and she immediately took my worries on board. She said she would go back into the Town Hall and speak with someone. That ‘someone’ was Cllr Paul Courtel. He came to speak with me and made notes of my worries.

This extremely caring man then said he would like to go and speak with ‘F’, which he did. I introduced them and left them to talk.

Cllr Courtel emailed me later that day to tell me that he had written to both Hastings and Rother councils with a resume of ‘F’s housing and rough sleeping history. He said he had also requested some ‘joint working to house ‘F’ and to provide him with the support he might need’.

I have a feeling that much is going to improve with the new councillors (not forgetting the older members!). This is such a wonderful town.