New Hastings chocolate shop opens with launch party tonight

A new chocolate shop is opening its doors in Hastings this evening with a launch party.

Cocoloco Chocolates store in George Street will welcome the public from 6pm to around 8pm this evening.

Customers will have an opportunity to explore the full range of treats on offer and try some free samples.

Directors Tobias Cuthbert and Paulina Filar said all of the products on sale were locally produced and handmade using only natural ingredients.

Among the goodies for sale are peanut butter brownies, sea salt chocolate fudge, pistachio dark chocolate, handmade easter eggs, a variety of hot chocolate and more.

