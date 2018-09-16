New local choir wants to comfort people nearing the end of their life

A new local choir aims to bring comfort to those nearing the end of their lives.

The Hastings based 1066 Threshold Choir celebrated its official launch on September 10.

Though local, it is part of a large charitable organisation founded in the US, whose aim is to bring comfort to those on the threshold of death by singing gentle, comforting songs at bedsides. The simple, harmonious songs are equally suited to be sung to anyone who enjoys the deeply relaxing quality of this meditative music.

The singers spend time practising the songs in order to sing them in an intuitive way, from the heart. Listening attentively to each other and responding to the energy of the person being sung for, the choir blends its voices, creating beautiful, soothing harmonies that can provide comfort and induce deep relaxation.

Karen Hayler, director of the choir, says “our rehearsals are not just for practising the songs, but are an opportunity to “send light” though our singing to those we care about. We sometimes sing just for ourselves and have fun together. The most important thing we share is a desire to provide comfort and peace at a significant and challenging stage of life. There is no fee for the choir to sing at a bedside, donations are very welcome.

If you would like the choir to sing at the bedside of a loved one, or would like to join as a singer, contact them by calling Karen on 07986 911083 or by email at 1066thresholdchoir@gmail.com. The choir can be followed on Facebook at 1066 Threshold Choir or via www.thresholdchoir.org.