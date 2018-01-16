New Stagecoach buses make ‘waves’ along coast

A brand new fleet of buses have been launched along the Hastings to Eastbourne route.

Stagecoach unveiled the £2.5 million worth of ultramodern double deck buses last week, which operate on the popular coastal route 99, branded the ‘Wave’.

Stagecoach staff promoting in Hastings town centre SUS-180115-171632001

The 12 new state-of-the-art vehicles feature free WiFi and USB charging points for customers to keep connected and fully charged while on the move.

Philip Norwell, managing director, said: “This is exciting news for our customers and for people thinking of choosing to use the bus. The route maintains important links between coastal towns and with these new buses we hope to tempt even more people to try the service.

“These buses aren’t just about providing comfortable seats. People want to use their travel time to catch up and stay connected. Our free WiFi and USB charging will allow them to do this, contributing to our customers’ overall journey experience while reducing our impact on the environment.”

The British-built Alexander Dennis buses are ‘Euro 6’ compliant, meaning the engines meet the latest European emissions standards. They, along with all other Stagecoach buses in the south east, run on a greener fuel blend which contains at least 20 per cent biofuel derived from a range of waste products.

To promote the introduction of the new vehicles, the company held events in Eastbourne and Hastings town centre last week. Entertainer Uncle Bumble did some balloon modelling and Stagecoach staff handed out more than 2,000 free ‘Wave’ promotional bags. The bags were packed with goodies including a ‘Wave’ branded USB cable that can be used with the USB charging points on the new buses. A private launch event was held at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill. Attendees included Bexhill MP, Huw Merriman and celebrity Sandra Martin, best known for her role on the Gogglebox television show.