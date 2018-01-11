New window panels will enhance Bexhill Museum

Attractive new vinyl window panels have been fitted to Bexhill Museum’s Egerton Road frontage in a bid to draw in more visitors.

The pictorial features replace vinyls which had been in place since the re-opening of the museum following its extension and restoration in 2009 and which had become tatty.

The £1,400 cost of the work has been met by a museum supporter who wishes to remain anonymous.

The illustrated panels serve two purposes. They keep potentially harmful sunlight off fragile artifacts in the museum’s Sargent Gallery. Crucially since the independent, voluntarily-run museum is almost entirely dependent on admissions income from visitors they give newcomers an instant insight at pavement level into the diversity of material on display inside.

The panels emphasise that, in addition to the Sargent Gallery with its natural history, archaeological and fossil collections and its computerized Access Centre for private research, there are also galleries devoted to costume and social history and to Bexhill’s motoring heritage for people to enjoy.

The panels are illustrated with material from the museum’s photographic collection.

They were designed by volunteers Mary and Ken Bywater with the help of Rother museums curator Julian Porter and the former museum administrator Don Phillips.

The panels were made and installed by Print Station of Wainwright Road.

Bexhill Museum is currently closed for its winter break but will re-open again at 11am on Monday January 22.

Before then the Museum is holding a volunteer training session on Monday January 15 from 10am - 12 noon. All volunteers are welcome to attend.

Bexhill Museum offers something for everyone from local history and archaeology to fashion and Bexhill’s motor heritage.

The Museum runs a wide range of special events, activities and workshops throughout the year for children, families and adults.

Bexhill Museum, working with Geotourist, has developed audio tours of Bexhill Heritage Trails.

The Geotourist mobile app is free to download and using GPS brings you tours available in your location.

download the app at: www.geotourist.com/landing.