Night of live music in aid of charity

A night of live music is being held on Saturday June 9 to raise funds for the Parchment Trust charity.

It takes place at the Coffee Box at the Hastings Centre, on the Ridge, from 7.30pm - 11.30pm, and features music from Gary Skipsey and the House Band.

There is a full licensed bar and tickets are available on the door, priced £5, with under 16’s free.

The Parchment Trust was founded in 1993 to serve people with learning and physical disabilities in East Sussex.

It provides services that respond to individual needs, with person-centred support as well as opportunities for learning, occupation, socialising and access to the community.

The Trust also runs The Co-operative, for people with learning disabilities who want to be as independent as possible, and Friary Gardeners horticultural scheme for people with a variety of disabilities.

Friary Gardeners is based at a Victorian farm complex near to St Helens Wood, Hastings, offers horticultural training and greater independence to adults with a wide spectrum of leaning difficulties in the Hastings and Rother area.

The Parchment Trust also offers individually designed day opportunities for those with profound and complex needs.

For more on the Parchment Trust and its work visit www.parchment-trust.org.uk.

