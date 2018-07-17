Ninfield Carnival is a blazing success in spectacular sunshine

After all the years of worriedly watching the weather reports in the weeks before the big event, and making contingency plans for showers, rain, wind or hail – this year’s Carnival in Ninfield, over 13th/ 14th July, was absolutely Mediterranean!!

In fact, in all the feedback during the afternoon, which was so positive, and saying what a wonderful day it was, the only slightly negative, but completely hilarious, comment was “..it’s just a bit too hot isn’t it..?”!

SUS-180717-065839004

Anyway, the Friday evening saw Uncle Bumble at his best, entertaining the youngsters with an hour of fun, magic and dancing; then DJ Dan, lit up the Marquee with a wonderful laser-light show and all the best music for a non-stop disco party.

Saturday dawned bright and hot again, and all the many and varied stalls, stands, gazebos and arena were set up and ready to go by 11.30am.

Ninfield’s Masterchef competition was judged by last year’s winner, Clive Scott and special Carnival Guest, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, who had a marvellous time tasting the goodies before opening the Carnival officially, and then spending time at all the Craft stalls.

The winner of the Savoury class was Mike Dixon with a delicious Smoked Chicken and Asparagus terrine, while the winner of the Sweet section was Poppy Forde- who submitted Lavender Cake, Lemon Cup Cakes and a fantastic baked Blueberry Cheesecake, and came 1st, 2nd and 3rd! Brilliant!

SUS-180717-065941004

The Procession came onto the Rec. after it’s parade around the Village, and the 11 Floats made a beautiful, colourful if slightly flushed sight! Judge Cllr. Pam Doodes was extremely impressed, and said “It was a joy to see all the effort put in by the children, and some older people who have obviously refused to grow up!

I was very nervous at having to decide on the winners, but everyone got a certificate which was very well deserved. The whole competition was such good fun, with smiling faces as bright as the sunshine.”

The Trophy winners are listed at the end of this report. M.C Robin Fookes commentated in the Arena, which had a display by the dogs and owners from Canine Partners, the Carnival’s charity for 2018, and then later the Coakham Bloodhounds, who delighted the crowds with a Meet and Greet; everyone loved the huge hounds and their antics!

The Fun Dog show was a winner as always, and the heat didn’t stop proud owners and pooches doing their best in the ring, for Judge Vicky Payne, local Vet and Animal Behaviourist, and, there was almost a prize for the most Delighted Owner.. as their lovely dog Millie actually did what she was asked to do, and then won 1st place!

Sami and Robin..Sami Guard Chairman and Robin Fookes Vice Chairman - Carnival Committee, dressed as Carnival Cheer leader and Multi-use-games-area M.U.G.A respectively SUS-180717-070011004

The Bar, Bbq, Tea Tent and Pimms Stand did a roaring trade, unsurprisingly!

And, as the evening entertainment was tuning up, people came in for their big night of dancing to popular band, The Chandeliers.

Sunday breakdown was full of banter; even though the minds were willing, the bodies were a bit weak!

And there it was, done and dusted, and all thanks must go to the incredible Carnival Team, Tracey, Helen, Lynda, Clive, Ian, James, Poppy, Chris, Julia, Livvy, Ernie, Steve and Sandie, BBq Dan and Lee, all stalwarts to the end; to All extra helpers, volunteers, Cake makers, ‘A Tight Squeeze’, The Tombola Team, Raffle prize donators, French’s Skips, Sponsors Haffenden Roofing, Sean Kirk Fencing, Parker and Son Builders, International Music Sound, Carters Eggs…and to all the lovely people who came, supported and spent their hard earned cash to raise funds for the Canine Partners, and Local Projects. Thank You!