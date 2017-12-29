Ninfield professor named in Queen’s New Year’s Honours

A Ninfield professor has been named in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Professor Matthew Harrison has been made a Member of the British Order (MBE) for services to engineering and education.

Professor Harrison is a trustee of STEMNET, which creates opportunities to inspire young people in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

He is one of a number of East Sussex residents to feature on the list, published this evening (Friday, December 29).

Richard Edwards, a former headteacher, will also become an MBE for services to the community in Hastings,

Richard, who goes by the name of Dick, has been chairman of the Hastings Old Town Residents’ Association (HOTRA) for many years, and a trustee of the Fellowship of St Nicholas charity, which provides for the most deprived children within the borough of Hastings and beyond.

Also due to receive an MBE are Ms Philipa Ailion, a casting director from Pevensey Bay, for services to theatre and diversity in the arts, and violinist Anthony Marwood, from East Sussex, for services to music.

Sussex Police Constable Virginia Jupp, from Eastbourne, will receive the Queen’s Police Medal, which is awarded to officers for gallantry or distinguished service.

Elsewhere in the county, Mrs Poppy Jaman, chief executive of Mental Health First Aid England, from Lewes, is to become Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for services to people with mental health issues.

Another Lewes resident, Mrs Alison Helen Stanley, is to become a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the creation and leadership of civil service employee policy with a particular focus on improving and implementing workforce policies.

Ms Heather Mealing, also from Lewes, and Colin Moore, from Uckfield, will receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to people with disabilities and their carers in Leeds and East Sussex, and for services to music in East Sussex respectively.

Mrs Joanna Tindall, from Mayfield, will also receive the BEM for voluntary service to the Pony Club.

In Brighton and Hove, Ms Clare Connor, director of women’s cricket for the England and Wales Cricket Board, will be made a CBE, as will Dr Phillip Evans, head of DFID Somalia (Department for International Development), for services to humanitarian relief.

Professor Christopher Swee Chau Liu, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon at Sussex Eye Hospital, will be made OBE for services to Ophthalmology, and Mark Robinson, head coach for England Women’s Cricket Team, will also be made OBE for services to cricket.

See next Friday’s paper for full report and reaction.