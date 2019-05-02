No thought given to neighbours

From: Ian W. Seaman, Langley Close, Bexhill

Re, the development on the site of Preston Farm, Watermill Lane.

I am fully aware that both Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council will tell us that new houses are needed around our town but obviously no thought has been given to the residents of Watergate, Faygate, Langley and Carfax Closes the way that they are going about it.

For some time now, Watergate in particular, has have been subjected to 44 tonne lorries delivering ballast to the site. This will soon to be supplemented by, I have no doubt, other lorries removing earth and delivering building materials.

With the opening if the new link road from Ninfield Road to join up with the valley road to Queensway, why did they not put a road from this to Preston Farm?

It is a very short distance and would have made life a whole lot easier for the residents on our estate.