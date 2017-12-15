Observer correction

An article headlined ‘Support for those who have diabetes’ (Bexhill Observer, October 13) was incorrectly illustrated with a photograph of Caroline Cornford and her daughter.

We are pleased to make clear that neither Mrs Cornford nor her daughter have any connection with Bexhill Diabetes Support Group. They had been photographed on a previous occasion promoting Diabetes UK.

The photograph should not have been published alongside this article and we apologise to them for any embarrassment unintentionally caused by our error.

The Bexhill diabetes support group is unconnected with Diabetes UK and is an independent group. If anyone wants to fundraise for Diabetes UK they can contact this group: http://www.bexhillfundr aisersfordiabetesuk.co.uk/ or contact Diabetes UK direct.