One person taken to hospital after collision between lorry and car in St Leonards

Police, paramedics and firefighters arrived at the scene on the Battle Road, near the junction with Menzies Road, in Silverhill, at around 8am.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “One person was released from a vehicle and handed over in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB).”

Police stock picture

The person was treated at the scene before being taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings with injuries, including a suspected arm injury, said a spokesperson for SECAMB.

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

Battle Road was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.