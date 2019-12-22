Openreach apologises as landline services down in Pebsham

Landline services are currently down in a large part of Pebsham.
Resident Rodney King, of Haslam Crescent, said the service failed early on Friday morning and has yet to be restored.
He said: “This is a serious situation affecting local businesses, people awaiting hospital admission, others with medical alert alarms and anybody requiring 999 services.”
A spokesman for Openreach said: “We are very sorry for the loss of services in the Pebsham area.
“This has been cause by a cable breakdown which needs substantial engineering work in order to restore service.
“We will have a clearer view of timescales on Monday but we will do everything we can to get everyone back up and running as quickly as possible.”
