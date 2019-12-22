Openreach apologises as landline services down in Pebsham

Landline services are currently down in a large part of Pebsham.

Resident Rodney King, of Haslam Crescent, said the service failed early on Friday morning and has yet to be restored.

He said: “This is a serious situation affecting local businesses, people awaiting hospital admission, others with medical alert alarms and anybody requiring 999 services.”

A spokesman for Openreach said: “We are very sorry for the loss of services in the Pebsham area.

“This has been cause by a cable breakdown which needs substantial engineering work in order to restore service.

“We will have a clearer view of timescales on Monday but we will do everything we can to get everyone back up and running as quickly as possible.”

