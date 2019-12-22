Openreach apologises as landline services down in Pebsham

The company has apologised for the loss of services
The company has apologised for the loss of services

Landline services are currently down in a large part of Pebsham.

Resident Rodney King, of Haslam Crescent, said the service failed early on Friday morning and has yet to be restored.

He said: “This is a serious situation affecting local businesses, people awaiting hospital admission, others with medical alert alarms and anybody requiring 999 services.”

A spokesman for Openreach said: “We are very sorry for the loss of services in the Pebsham area.

“This has been cause by a cable breakdown which needs substantial engineering work in order to restore service.

“We will have a clearer view of timescales on Monday but we will do everything we can to get everyone back up and running as quickly as possible.”

SEE MORE: Major flooding affects part of East Sussex – in pictures

Police release ‘naughty list’ of wanted people in Sussex